TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is looking into past Olympus (7733.T) M&A deals, with a focus on whether the company made appropriate financial disclosures about them, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The endoscope and camera maker is mired in an escalating corporate governance scandal, with its former British CEO saying he was fired for questioning a $687 million payment to advisers in the $2.2 billion takeover of medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008.

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Joseph Radford)

