TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Olympus Corp said
it will hold a news conference at 0200 GMT on its past
acquisition deals, to be attended by its newly-appointed
President Shuichi Takayama and Vice President Hisashi Mori.
Former Olympus chief Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned on Wednesday
after a scandal over massive advisory fees wiped out half of the
firm's market value.
Japan's main securities watchdog is looking into Olympus's
past M&A deals, focusing on whether the company had properly
disclosed information, two sources familiar with he matter have
told Reuters.
