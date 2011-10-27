TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Olympus Corp said it will hold a news conference at 0200 GMT on its past acquisition deals, to be attended by its newly-appointed President Shuichi Takayama and Vice President Hisashi Mori.

Former Olympus chief Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned on Wednesday after a scandal over massive advisory fees wiped out half of the firm's market value.

Japan's main securities watchdog is looking into Olympus's past M&A deals, focusing on whether the company had properly disclosed information, two sources familiar with he matter have told Reuters. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)