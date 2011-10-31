BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
TOKYO Oct 31 The dollar spiked to a three-month high against the yen on Monday after Japan intervened in the currency markets to stem the yen's rise.
In a matter of minutes the dollar spiked as high as 78.36 yen, the highest level since Aug. 8, having hit another all-time low of 75.31 yen on EBS earlier in Asian trade.
Last week the dollar fell to fresh lows against the yen several times prompting Japanese officials to warn markets of the possibility of intervention. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: