TOKYO Oct 31 The dollar spiked to a three-month high against the yen on Monday after Japan intervened in the currency markets to stem the yen's rise.

In a matter of minutes the dollar spiked as high as 78.36 yen, the highest level since Aug. 8, having hit another all-time low of 75.31 yen on EBS earlier in Asian trade.

Last week the dollar fell to fresh lows against the yen several times prompting Japanese officials to warn markets of the possibility of intervention. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)