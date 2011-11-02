By Reiji Murai

TOKYO Nov 2 The third-party panel probing M&A deals at the center of a scandal roiling Olympus Corp (7733.T) will seek to question ousted CEO Michael Woodford and will need at least a month to report its findings, the head of the six-man group told Reuters.

"We will seek the cooperation of Woodford," Tatsuo Kainaka, a former supreme court justice who earlier this year headed a probe of Japan's No.2 bank, Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T), said in an interview.

He did not say whether the Briton would be asked to come back to Japan to answer questions. "We will need at least a month," he added.

The all-Japanese committee will look into $687 million in payments to a financial adviser for the $2 billion purchase in 2008 of British medical equipment maker Gyrus, the biggest such payment ever.

It will also scrutinise the acquisition of three companies in Japan that Olympus, under former chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa's decade-long reign at the company, later largely wrote off.

Olympus is under pressure from shareholders, regulators and Japan's government to clean house after Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who quit as chairman a week ago, led the ouster of Woodford prompting him to turn whistleblower.

Woodford said he was sacked for asking too many questions about the deals. Olympus says it did nothing wrong and insists the Briton had to go because he was a poor manager.[ID:nL3E7LO0RP]

Pledging his panel would proceed with its probe as soon as possible, Kainaka said his team had a wealth of experience to help it conduct the investigation.

Kainaka is joined by Hideki Nakagome, a retired judge who served on a panel investigating Tokyo Electric Power's (9501.T) nuclear accident at its Fukushima plant.

Also named was ex-prosecutor Tomoyoshi Arita and two lawyers from private practice, Eiji Katayama and Osamu Sudo. The latter chaired a group investigating JVC Kenwood Corp (6632.T), which last year was forced to issue a warning about its status as a going concern. Katsuaki Takiguchi, an accountant, rounds off the panel.

Katayama, Sudo, Kainaka and Nakagome have not handled cases involving mergers and acquisitions, according to legal filings from legal publisher Westlaw Japan's database.

"Our task is to find out what went on in the deals and whether management decisions were appropriate or not," Kainaka said.

