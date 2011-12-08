(Repeats to additional alert)

TOKYO, Dec 8 - Japan's current account surplus fell 62.4 percent in October from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, smaller than a median market forecast for a 66.6 percent annual decrease.

That follows a 21.4 percent fall in the year to September.

The surplus stood at 562.4 billion yen ($7.24 billion), against a median forecast for surplus of 500 billion yen.

Following are details of the current account balance; economists' median forecast is in parentheses. (Unadjusted, bln yen)

OCT SEPT OCT YR BEFORE ------------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +562.4 (+500.0) +1,584.8 +1,494.9 Trade balance -206.1 +373.2 +903.6 Income balance +1,121.5 +1,393.7 +932.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------

For the full tables, see the ministry's website here (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net) For Japanese economic coverage click: -- Real-time Japanese indicator diary -- Japanese macro economic news -- Japanese economic indicator news -- Economic indicator news in Japanese -- Bank of Japan news Web sites for Japanese economic agencies -- Cabinet Office www.cao.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Internal Affairs www.soumu.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Finance www.mof.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Economy (METI) www.meti.go.jp/ -- Bank of Japan www.boj.or.jp/ For more economic news click: -- Top News for the global economy -- Global macroeconomic data coverage For graphs for economic data click, right-click on the data you want to look at, select 'Related Graph' (3000 Xtra) or 'Show'>'Chart' (Trader). Access to some items may depend on permissioning. If you need assistance click ($1=77.670 Yen)