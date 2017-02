TOKYO Feb 3 The yield on the 5-year Japanese government bond and that on the 20-year bond both dropped to 10-week lows on Friday, tracking U.S. debt following a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for three years.

The 5-year yield was down half a basis point at 0.320 percent, while the 20-year yield also slipped by half a basis point to 1.710 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)