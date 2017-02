TOKYO Dec 20 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda held a teleconference with U.S. President Barack Obama to discuss the situation in North Korea after the death of Kim Jong-il, Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said on Tuesday.

North Korea said on Monday that the 69-year-old ruler had died on Saturday of "physical and mental overwork", prompting immediate concern over who is in control of the reclusive state and its nuclear programme. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)