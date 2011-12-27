TOKYO Dec 27 NTT Docomo Inc,
Japan's biggest mobile phone service operator, said Tuesday it
will partner with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co
and other Japanese firms to develop chips for
smartphones.
Docomo and Samsung will be joined by NEC Corp
Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd in the venture.
Docomo will invest $5.8 million to create a subsidiary in
preparation for the start of the partnership, it said in a
statement.
Fabricating chips will help the companies reduce their
reliance on components supplied by Qualcomm Inc, which
dominates the market for semiconductors used in smartphones.
($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)