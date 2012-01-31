(Corrects garbled text in top paragraphs)

* Fund managers worried about European debt crisis

* Fund managers cut global stock weighting

* Japan stock weighting rises to 7-year high

* North American stock weighting falls to 15-year low

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese fund managers raised their average bond allocation to a record high while cutting their global stock weighting in January, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as they became more cautious about the potential for nasty surprises out of Europe.

The survey also showed they are keen to return funds to Japan as they see Tokyo shares as relatively undervalued and expect Japanese bonds to be supported, at least for now, by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's fiscal reform plans.

"Europe is seeking to accomplish the very far-reaching and difficult task of fiscal integration and markets will not welcome piecemeal steps. So if the market is disappointed by policy, there will be a sharp fall in share prices," said Akio Yoshino, chief economist at Amundi Japan.

"To prepare for such tail risks, it's best to be overweight foreign bonds," he added.

Although bond yields of most euro zone countries have been steadily falling this month thanks to a massive injection of funds by the European Central Bank late last year, worries have grown that Portugal could follow in Greece's footsteps by requiring another bailout.

The average global bond weighting in the poll of 12 Japan-based institutional investors jumped to a record high of 50.2 percent from 47.0 percent in December. Their stock weighting dropped to 43.2 percent from 45.6 percent in December.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20.

Within the bond portfolio, the average weighting for Japan climbed to 40.9 from 36.2 percent the previous month, while exposure to the United States and Europe was cut.

"Buying stemming from investor risk aversion is likely to dominate JGBs. For the moment, chaos in Europe and Prime Minister Noda's commitment to fiscal reform should encourage Japanese investors to repatriate funds to domestic bonds," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life.

But Kodama also noted that Noda's reform plans, which are built around proposed hikes in the sales tax -- were far from a sure thing as the he was likely to struggle to garner support from opposition parties as well as some in the ruling coalition.

"Depending on developments in parliament, there is the risk that JGB yields will rise," he added.

Within their equity portfolios, the fund managers lifted their weighting for Japanese stocks to 33.9 percent, the highest level since October 2004, from the previous survey's 28.4.

Instead they cut their weighting for North American shares to a 15-year low of 35.6 percent from 40.5 percent last month.

"Japanese shares look attractive as they have been left behind in the recent rally," said a fund manager at Japanese asset management firm, who declined to be named due to his company's policy.

