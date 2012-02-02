TOKYO Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp
said on Thursday that it aims to sell 1,000 of its "86" sports
car model per month in Japan, with sales to begin on April 6.
Toyota also announced pricing on the much-awaited
lightweight car, with the lowest grade 6-speed manual version
starting at 1.99 million yen ($26,100).
The 86, called "hachi-roku" in Japanese, was developed with
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which will sell the car as
the BRZ under its Subaru brand. Toyota plans to sell the same
car under its youth-oriented Scion brand as the FR-S in the
United States.
($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)