TOKYO Feb 3 Japan is likely to continue to take appropriate action against excessive moves in foreign exchange markets, including intervention, Naoyuki Shinohara, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told Reuters.

"The Japanese government's stance is to take appropriate action against excessive market moves, including intervention. I think that this stance will not change," he said in an interview. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)