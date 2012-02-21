BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
OSAKA, Japan Feb 21 The head of the Osaka Securities Exchange said he had no plans to alter its merger agreement with the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
His comments follow a media report that some investors want the Osaka exchange to seek better terms.
"We will not change the tender offer price or merger terms," Michio Yoneda, chief executive officer of the OSE, told a regular briefing.
The OSE and TSE agreed in November to merge to create the world's third-biggest bourse with listed stocks worth around $3.6 trillion, in a bid to build scale to cope with a weak home market and compete with a flurry of global tie-ups.
(Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .