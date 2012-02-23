TOKYO Feb 23 Shares of Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) shed 6.8 percent to a two-week low of 137 yen on Thursday after the automaker said the day before that it was looking to raise up to 162.8 billion yen ($2 billion) in its second public offering in 2-1/2 years.

The offer at Japan's No. 5 automaker was bigger than the 100 billion yen flagged by financial sources a day earlier and would cause a massive 69 percent dilution in holdings for existing shareholders. [ID:nL4E8DM3FW]

($1 = 80.3200 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)

