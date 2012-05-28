TOKYO May 28 Shares in Renesas Electronics (6723.T) shed 8.8 percent on Monday after news over the weekend that the chipmaker plans to raise more than 100 billion yen

($1.3 billion) to pay for a proposed restructuring aimed at turning around its business.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday that the chipmaker plans to sell off loss-making operations and cut at least 12,000 jobs. [ID:nL4E8GQ03S]

The company is due to make an announcement regarding a tie up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) in Tokyo at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

($1 = 79.6000 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

