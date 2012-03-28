By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, March 28 Australia's Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) will not make a final investment decision on its stalled Sunrise LNG project until sometime from the latter half of 2014 to 2015 due to a parliamentary election in East Timor this year, a minority stakeholder in the project said.

Woodside and East Timor are at odds over how to develop substantial offshore gas reserves in the region, with Woodside wanting to use a floating LNG plant, while East Timor wants the plant built on shore to create more jobs.

East Timor held a preliminary vote for its presidential election this month, with another second vote scheduled in April.

But Woodside wants to wait until it sees the result of parliamentary elections, which are scheduled around June, Tetsushi Ikuta, general manager at Osaka Gas Co's (9532.T) energy development team told Reuters in an interview.

"Even if East Timor agrees to an offshore plant, it would then take another two or two-and-a-half years lead time before a final investment decision can be made," he said.

Osaka Gas has a 10 percent stake in the Sunrise project.

Another Osaka Gas manager said he expects U.S. gas prices to climb as back to around $5 to $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from over $2 now as developers give up on some shale gas projects.

Based on that hypothesis, if North America were to begin LNG shipments to Japan, cargoes would likely cost slightly more than $10 per mmBtu compared with current LNG prices in Asia of $15 to $16, said Koichiro Age, general manager of Osaka Gas' new contract team.

