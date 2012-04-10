UPDATE 5-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in shock victory over Beyonce
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Adele won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce.
TOKYO, April 10 Sharp Corp, is seeking investment in its main factory in Japan from suppliers Toppan Printing and Dai Nippon Printing in a bid to split the fabrication subsidiary from the rest of the Sharp Group, a source familiar with the matter said.
The latest step by Japan's leading maker of liquid crystal displays to distance itself from the loss-making plant comes after it in March sold a 46.48 percent stake in the Sakai facility to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Adele won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce.
MANILA, Feb 13 A war on drugs in the Philippines has given rise to a culture of impunity and President Rodrigo Duterte is making too many policy decisions without consultation, according to former leader Fidel Ramos.
Feb 12 The pop world's reigning divas dueled on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, raising eyebrows with cleavage-baring looks, and politically charged fashion statements found a voice on the music industry's big night.