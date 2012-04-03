TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Olympus Corp (7733.T) is considering Sony (6758.T), Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T) and Terumo (4543.T) among options for capital tie-ups to shore up its finances, nominee president Hiroyuki Sasa said on Tuesday.

Sasa also said Olympus, seeking to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, may not seek a public stock offering or tie-ups with third parties to strengthen its capital.

Asked if the three companies are under consideration for capital tie-ups, Sasa said: "We are considering such tie-ups as options."

But he wants to keep his options open, he said in an interview.

Olympus nominated executive officer Sasa in February to become president, subject to approval at its April 20 shareholders' meeting. [ID:nL4E8DD1PR]

(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson and Edmung Klamann)

