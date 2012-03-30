By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse

TOKYO, March 31 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) plans to make more acquisitions in the United States as Japan's largest lender looks to ramp up its business overseas, the new head of its core banking unit said.

Nobuyuki Hirano, who becomes president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ on Sunday, also wants to beef up currency-related sales and trading in emerging markets in Asia as part of a drive to attract non-Japanese clients.

Japan's biggest banks, including No. 2 Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) and No. 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T), continue to suffer weak loan demand at home as cash-rich corporates remain reluctant to spend due to the country's weak economic outlook.

"The United States is a big and deep market with growth potential," Hirano, 60, told Reuters in an interview.

Hirano, currently No. 2 at both MUFG and BTMU, is widely seen following in the path of his predecessor, Katsunori Nagayasu, who become the head of BTMU in 2008 and started doubling as CEO of MUFG two years later.

Under Nagayasu, MUFG in 2008 bought out UnionBanCal Corp, the holding company for California-based UnionBank, and spent $9 billion taking an around 20 percent stake in Morgan Stanley at the height of the financial crisis.

MUFG enhanced its position as the Japanese bank with the biggest presence in the U.S. when UnionBancal earlier this month said it would buy California-based Pacific Capital Bancorp PCBC.O for about $1.5 billion. [ID:nL4E8EC5CF]

Indeed, Hirano said he wants to double the size of UnionBank, a move that would make it the 10th largest bank in the U.S.

"Deals that have clear cost benefits are the best. So, geographical proximity (to UnionBank) and partial overlap of locations would be ideal," he said.

Hirano, a gentle-mannered career Mitsubishi banker with nearly four decades of experience, takes over the helm as Japanese banks are trying to transform their traditional commercial banking operations from their heavy reliance on domestic markets.

"MUFG's strength is its strong capital base, which allows the bank to take risks and pursue overseas growth," said Toyoki Sameshima, banking sector analyst at BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo.

"But at the same time, as Japan's biggest commercial bank, it is most exposed to the country's weak economy."

Hirano said the bank is betting on emerging currency-related banking services in Asia to attract non-Japanese corporate clients who have a growing need for derivatives and other hedging tools in currencies such as the yuan.

BTMU is either boosting or starting sales and trading operations in China, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Sydney and Malaysia.

"The majority of profits from our market division have so far been from ALM (asset and liability management), but we will expand our market operations by rolling out sales and trading operations globally," he said. Banks use ALM to make money from their own balance sheets.

OVERSHADOWED

Following MUFG's acquisition of its Morgan Stanley stake, which now stands at 22.4 percent, the two set up two investment banking and brokerage joint ventures in Japan.

Like other firms, the ventures have been suffering as their clients shy away from issuing bonds and shares due to the global economic downturn. That means they have remained overshadowed by rivals such as Nomura Holdings (8604.T).

"As an investment, (the acquisition of the stake in) Morgan Stanley has turned out to be a really good one, but as an alliance, the answer is yet to come," said Sameshima at BNP Paribas.

Hirano, who as a young banker spent a year as a trainee at Morgan Stanley, said that the two banks complemented each other well.

"We will specialise in our core business of global commercial banking ... while Morgan Stanley will focus on its global investment banking operations."

