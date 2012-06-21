OSAKA, Japan, June 21 Panasonic Corp's (6752.T) TV business returned to profit in April and May after it halted sales of money-losing models at home and overseas, the head of its consumer electronics unit said on Thursday.

Panasonic, along with Sony Corp (6758.T) and Sharp Corp (6753.T), has been hit by fierce competition in TVs from Korean rivals including Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and hammered by slumping demand at home and overseas.

"We scraped a profit," Mamoru Yoshida, the head of Panasonic's audiovisual business, told Reuters in an interview in Osaka.

The company's liquid crystal display and plasma panel business remains in the red, however, the company said later.

The maker of Viera TVs posted a record loss of 772 billion yen ($9.73 billion) in the year ended March 31, much of it because of costs from restructuring its TV business.

Kazuhiro Tsuga, Panasonic's new president, has promised to put the company's TV business back on a firm footing within two years. A return to profit in the unit by the end of this business year would help reassure investors the company is making good on that promise.

Panasonic is also trying to boost sales of other products including appliances, batteries, solar panels and housing fixtures to make up for dwindling revenue from its TV business, which accounts for just over a 10th of overall sales.

($1 = 79.3600 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com)(+813-6441-1311)) Keywords: PANASONIC TV/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.