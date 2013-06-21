BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch on conf call- Q1 will remain challenging as we sort through assortment issue
* On conf call- in Hollister guys, had strong performance in denim, knit tops and outerwear in Q4
［東京 ２１日 ロイター］ - スマートフォン（スマホ）やタブレット端末で使われている技術の特許をめぐり、米アップル と日本サムスンが争った訴訟の判決で、東京地裁は２１日、サムスン電子が特許を侵害しているとするアップルの主張を認める判決を言い渡した。
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: