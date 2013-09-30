BRIEF-Martinrea International Q4 adj EPS c$1.50
* Martinrea international inc. Reports record fourth quarter and yearly earnings and announces dividend
TOKYO, Sept 30 The Japanese government will avoid cutting the income tax in an economic stimulus package, while including tax breaks for companies, according to a draft of the package seen by Reuters on Monday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered his government to craft the package to cushion the economy from a planned increase in the nation's sales tax. Government sources have said Abe on Tuesday will go ahead with the plan to raise the tax in April to 8 percent from 5 percent.
Most of the elements of the stimulus package, expected to total about 5 trillion yen ($50.89 billion), have already been hammered out, but income-tax cuts and measures for individuals compromise the final area of negotiation.
The draft package, as expected, call for bringing forward by one year, to next April, the end of a special corporate tax earmarked for reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
But the draft says that bringing forward the end of a similar extra tax on incomes "would be difficult."
* Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017
* CommScope Holding Company Inc - priced its offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.000pct senior unsecured notes due 2027