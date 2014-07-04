UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 (Reuters) -
* Japan's Itochu Corp says aims to raise stake in FamilyMart Co Ltd to 37 percent from 31.7 percent via tender offer Source text for Eikon in Japanese: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources