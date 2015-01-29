BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Jan 29 Skymark Airlines President Masakazu Arimori said:
- flights can continue with financing from Integral Corp
- wants to continue considering code-sharing talks with Japan Airlines Co and ANA Holdings Inc Further company coverage: (Reporting By Maki Shiraki)
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing