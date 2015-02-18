France's Casino delays Brazilian appliance retailer sale -source
SAO PAULO, March 24 France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA has decided to delay the sale of its Brazilian appliance retailing unit, one person close to the company said on Friday.
Feb 18 Sony Corp said:
* aims for ROE of more than 10 percent by FY2017/18
* aims for more than 500 billion yen ($4.20 billion) in operating profit by FY2017/18
* to engage in aggressive capex in devices, game and network services, pictures and music to achieve sales and profit expansion
* to spin off video and sound business on Oct 1
* will continue to explore potential alliances in TV and mobile communications
* to increase autonomy at subsidiaries Further company coverage: ($1 = 118.9100 yen) (Reporting By Ritsuko Ando)
