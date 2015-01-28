Jan 28 (Reuters) -

* Canon Inc says sees interchangeable lens camera sales in 2015 of 6.4 million units versus 6.36 million in 2014

* Canon says sees compact camera sales in 2015 of 7.8 million units versus 9.03 million in 2014

* Canon says sees average dollar rate of 120 yen in 2015 versus 106.18 yen in 2014

* Canon says sees average euro rate of 135 yen in 2015 versus 140.62 yen in 2014