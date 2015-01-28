UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 (Reuters) -
* Canon Inc says sees interchangeable lens camera sales in 2015 of 6.4 million units versus 6.36 million in 2014
* Canon says sees compact camera sales in 2015 of 7.8 million units versus 9.03 million in 2014
* Canon says sees average dollar rate of 120 yen in 2015 versus 106.18 yen in 2014
* Canon says sees average euro rate of 135 yen in 2015 versus 140.62 yen in 2014 Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.