UPDATE 3-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Japan's economy minister Akira Amari: inventory adjustment was biggest factor in Q3 GDP contraction
* Amari: household spending stagnating
* Amari: housing investment, capex fell, consumption rise was small considering last quarter's sharp decline
* Amari: impact of sales tax hike when Japan wasn't shaking off deflation mindset was bigger than expected
* Amari: Abe cabinet will carefully scrutinise if to proceed with second tax hike, what's important is to avoid returning to deflation (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.