TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Japan's economy minister Akira Amari: inventory adjustment was biggest factor in Q3 GDP contraction

* Amari: household spending stagnating

* Amari: housing investment, capex fell, consumption rise was small considering last quarter's sharp decline

* Amari: impact of sales tax hike when Japan wasn't shaking off deflation mindset was bigger than expected

* Amari: Abe cabinet will carefully scrutinise if to proceed with second tax hike, what's important is to avoid returning to deflation (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto)