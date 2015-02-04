UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Sony Corp :
* Says it expects to sell 39.2 million smartphones in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 41 million
* Says it expects to sell 14.5 million LCD TVs in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 14.5 million
* Says it expects to sell 17.5 million video games consoles in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 17 million
* Says it expects to sell 3.5 million handheld consoles in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 3.5 million
* Says it expects dollar-yen rate of 118 yen for January-March 2015 versus prev f'cast of 110 yen
* Says it expects euro-yen rate of 133 yen for January-March 2015 versus prev f'cast of 138 yen Further company coverage: (Reporting Ritsuko Ando)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.