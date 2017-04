Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd :

* Says sees 2014/15 global group sales at 4.450 million cars versus previous forecast of 4.620 million

* Says sees 2014/15 N. America sales at 1.80 million cars versus previous forecast of 1.810 million

* Says sees 2014/15 Japan sales at 790,000 cars versus previous forecast of 890,000

* Says sees 2014/15 other Asia sales at 1.430 million cars versus previous forecast of 1.490 million

* Says assumes average dollar rate of 109 yen in 2014/15 versus previous assumption 104 yen

* Says average euro rate of 138 yen in 2014/15 versus previous assumption 137 yen Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chang-Ran Kim)