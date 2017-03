Feb 4 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Says sees 2014/15 global group sales at 9.00 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 9.05 million

* Toyota says sees 2014/15 Japan sales at 2.15 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 2.19 million

* Toyota says sees 2014/15 N. America sales at 2.75 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 2.74 million

* Toyota says sees 2014/15 Europe sales at 840,000 vehicles versus previous forecast of 870,000

* Toyota says sees 2014/15 Asia sales at 1.51 million vehicles versus previous forecast of 1.54 million

* Toyota says assumes average dollar rate of 109 yen in 2014/15 versus previous assumption of 104 yen

* Toyota says assumes average euro rate of 139 yen in 2014/15 versus previous assumption of 137 yen

* Toyota says currency windfalls contributed 175 billion yen ($1.5 billion) to higher FY operating profit forecast Further company coverage: ($1 = 117.6900 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)