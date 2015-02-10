BRIEF-Danaher CEO's total compensation was about $13 million
* CEO Thomas Joyce's 2016 total compensation was about $13 million versus $10.6 million in 2015
Feb 10 SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son:
* Says SoftBank in general doing well but Sprint has a long battle to fight Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teppei Kasai)
* CEO Thomas Joyce's 2016 total compensation was about $13 million versus $10.6 million in 2015
* Nordic American Offshore executive chairman, Herbjorn Hansson and family buy 120,000 shares of co on march 30 at $1.10 per share