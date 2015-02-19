BRIEF-United Game Tech lists on Berlin stock exchange
* First share price was set at 2.50 euros ($2.67), which corresponds to a market capitalization of 63,966,500 million euros. Free float currently is approximately 9.7 pct
Feb 19 (Reuters) -
* Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in parliament, says: need GPIF portfolio management that fits economic change
* PM Abe: need to raise investment returns in order to pay pension money as promised
* PM Abe: GPIF management review was not aimed at raising share prices (Reporting By Takaya Yamaguchi)
* FY group profit before tax of 167.4 million rupees versus 443.6 million rupees year ago