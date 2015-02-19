RPT-BlackBerry posts smaller quarterly loss as costs fall
March 31 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday as operating costs nearly halved.
Feb 20 Japan Display Inc :
* Considering building new plant in Ishikawa, central Japan - Japan's Nikkan Kogyo newspaper
* New Japan Display plant would supply screen panels for Apple devices - Nikkan Kogyo
* Total investment seen at over 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion), in talks for Apple to shoulder much of this amount - Nikkan Kogyo
* Plant would aim to begin operations in 2016 - Nikkan Kogyo Source text, in Japanese: here
Further company coverage: ($1 = 119.0300 yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)
March 31 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday as operating costs nearly halved.
* Minister urges European Commission to file WTO complaint (Adds more Gabriel quotes, reaction from European Commission, comment from German Economy Minister, background)