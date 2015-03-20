March 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda:

* we haven't completely eradicated deflationary mindset

* we have enough tools to combat deflation and to achieve price stability

* our target is achieving not just temporary 2 percent inflation but maintaining that level in stable manner

* we have not found any excessive optimism developing in financial markets but will continue to carefully monitor markets in coming months