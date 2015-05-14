Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
* says to buy back up to 3.98 percent of own shares worth up to 50 billion yen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: