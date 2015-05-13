May 13 Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp :

* Say agreed to build long-term partnership

* Partnership aimed at leveraging both companies' resources to complement, enhance products, technologies

* To set up joint committee to evaluate how best to use each company's respective strengths

* Committee to encourage broad collaboration across range of fields including environmental and advanced safety technologies

* Agreement to go beyond "traditional framework of cooperation" Further company coverage: [ 7261.T] (Reporting By Edmund Klamann)