UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 7 Nintendo Co Ltd :
* Nintendo says expects dollar/yen rate of 120 yen for end-March 2016
* Nintendo says expects euro/yen rate of 125 yen for end-March 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.