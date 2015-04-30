April 30 (Reuters) -

* Sony Corp says it expects to sell 30 million smartphones in fy 2015/16 versus 39.1 million in fy 2014/15

* Sony says it expects to sell 16 millionPlayStation 4s in fy 2015/16 versus 14.8 million in fy2014/15 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Ritsuko Ando)