(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to rise, not fall; in table, corrects end-March, end-February and year-ago figures) TOKYO, May 12 Japan's foreign reserves rose to $1.25 trillion at the end of April, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. Japanese authorities did not conduct any intervention between March 30 and April 27, the ministry said earlier. JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars) END-APRIL END-MARCH END-FEBRUARY YEAR AGO TOTAL 1,250.073 1,245.316 1,251.112 1,282.822 To view the full tables, go to the MOF website at: here (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net) For more Japanese economic coverage click: -- Real-time Japanese indicator diary -- Japanese macro economic news -- Japanese economic indicator news -- Economic indicator news in Japanese -- Bank of Japan news Web sites for Japanese economic agencies -- Cabinet Office www.cao.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Internal Affairs www.soumu.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Finance www.mof.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Economy (METI) www.meti.go.jp/ -- Bank of Japan www.boj.or.jp/ For more economic news click: -- Top News for the global economy -- Global macroeconomic data coverage For graphs for economic data click, right-click on the data you want to look at, select 'Related Graph' (3000 Xtra) or 'Show'>'Chart' (Trader). Access to some items may depend on permissioning. If you need assistance click )) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/RESERVES