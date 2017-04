May 13 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Says assumes dollar rate of 115 yen in fy2015/16

* Says assumes euro rate of 130 yen in fy2015/16

* Says expects fy2015/16 global sales of 5.55 million vehicles versus 5.318 million in fy2014/15

* Says expects fy2015/16 N.America sales of 1.920 million vehicles versus 1.829 million in fy2014/15

* Says expects fy2015/16 Non-Japan Asia sales of 2.24 million vehicles versus 1.585 million in fy2014/15

* Says expects fy2015/16 Europe sales of 790,000 vehicles versus 755,000 fy2014/15

* Says expects fy2015/16 Japan sales of 600,000 vehicles versus 623,000 in fy2014/15