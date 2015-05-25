May 25 Japan Tobacco Inc :

* Says to sell beverage vending machine business to Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd

* Says to sell beverage vending machine business to Suntory Beverage for about 150 billion yen ($1.2 billion)

* Says agreement includes transfer of beverage brands "Roots" and "Momono Tennensui" Further company coverage: ($1 = 121.6100 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)