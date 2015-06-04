BRIEF-Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
June 4 Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd :
* Says to end tie-up with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
* Had said earlier this week it was in talks with Goodyear about possible dissolution of their alliance agreement Source text for Eikon: Statement from Goodyear:
* Consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 million in cash and 800,000 shares of common stock of company - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk812B) Further company coverage: