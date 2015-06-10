BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
June 10 (Reuters) -
* Tokio Marine Holdings Inc announces acquisition of U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc
* Tokio Marine says to buy HCC Insurance for $7.5 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: