UPDATE 1-China Southern in talks over American Airlines tie-up
* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China Southern
June 16 Toyota Motor Corp :
* To buy back up to 50 million shares, same number as in first series of its 'Model AA' stock issue -filing
* To buy back shares worth up to 600 billion yen ($4.9 billion) -filing
* To conduct share buyback between July 27 and March 31 - filing Further company coverage: ($1 = 123.4800 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China Southern
TOKYO, March 27 After three decades building an airplane from scratch, Michimasa Fujino, 56, chief engineer of the Hondajet, might have to reach a ripe old age to see Honda Motor Co's pet aviation project recoup its development costs.