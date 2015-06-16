June 16 Toyota Motor Corp :

* To buy back up to 50 million shares, same number as in first series of its 'Model AA' stock issue -filing

* To buy back shares worth up to 600 billion yen ($4.9 billion) -filing

* To conduct share buyback between July 27 and March 31 - filing Further company coverage: ($1 = 123.4800 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)