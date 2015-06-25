TOKYO, June 26 Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compares with economists' median
estimate that prices were unchanged from the same period a year
ago.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.4 percent in the year to May.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.1 percent in June from a year earlier,
versus a 0.1 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
