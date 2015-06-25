BRIEF-Ten will issue 4 mln Series E preferred shares at a price to public of $25 per share
* Ten Ltd. announces pricing of its successful public offering of its series e fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares
June 25 Takata Corp Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada
* tells shareholders internal probe into root cause of failing air bag inflators "not progressing at all", unsure when it would be completed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maki Shiraki)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from the region.