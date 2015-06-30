UPDATE 3-Coal exports disrupted in cyclone-hit Australia as floodwaters rise
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
June 30 Japan's Sony Corp :
* Sony says to raise up to 321.5 billion yen ($2.6 billion)from new share issue
* Sony says to raise up to 119.9 billion yen ($980 million) from issuance of convertible bonds Further company coverage: ($1 = 122.3000 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
* Partner Communications reports the interest rate for the series d notes for the period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017