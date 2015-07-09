July 9 Honda Motor Co Ltd :

* Honda ceo: will continue working with takata as business partners, but will not give financial aid

* Honda says its analysis of takata-made inflators shows that varying density of gas-producing chemicals may lead to abnormal deployment of air bag

* Honda says will also use inflators made by daicel, autoliv

* Honda says 39 percent of cars recalled so far in japan are brought in, excluding new recall

* Honda says takata-made sdi inflator will not be installed in new cars