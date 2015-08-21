UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 Japan's Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd :
* Nippon Kayaku shares erase losses after sources say Toyota has ordered its air-bag inflators Further coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.