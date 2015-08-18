Aug 18 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Chief Executive Officer Yoshinori Isozaki says in interview:

* Deflationary trend continues in beer and soft drinks market

* Will review strategic merit of Brazil operation after recovering its profitability

* Interested in raising its 48 percent stake in Philippine's San Miguel Brewery Inc

* Aims for at least 9 percent return on equity (ROE) in 2018 versus about 7 percent it projects for 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu)