UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 27 Panasonic Corp says:
- to end production of lithium-ion batteries at Beijing plant this month, workers were informed in late July
- Beijing plant closure due to fall in demand for feature phones, digital cameras
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources